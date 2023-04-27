CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF CITY CODE AMENDMENTS
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 15, 2023 and Monday, May 22, 2023 during the Alpharetta City Council Meeting and Public Hearing, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia Text Amendments – Destruction of property, Defacing buildings; Unauthorized entry of occupied property; Unauthorized entry of vacant property; Creating hazardous or offensive conditions; Disorderly house; False representations to police or any city department; Furnishing to, purchasing by or possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years of age; and Furnishing tobacco or related products to a minor.
Consideration of an ordinance to amend Article I of Chapter 30 of The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to add provisions related to destruction of property, defacing buildings, unauthorized entry of property, creating hazardous or offensive conditions, keeping a disorderly house, making false representations, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and furnishing tobacco and related products to a minor; to assign the aforementioned to Sections 30-9 through Sections 30-17 respectively (currently reserved); to provide an effective date; and for other purposes.