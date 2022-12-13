CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF CITY CODE AMENDMENTS
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 and Tuesday, January 17, 2022 during the Alpharetta City Council Meeting and Public Hearing, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia Text Amendments – Failing to appear and answer summons; arrest.
Consideration of an ordinance to amend Article I of Chapter 30 of The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia, to add a provision related to failure to appear; to assign that provision to section 30-8 (currently reserved); to provide an effective date; and for other purposes.