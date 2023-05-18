CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF CITY CODE AMENDMENTS
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 22, 2023 and Monday, June 19, 2023 during the Alpharetta City Council Meeting and Public Hearing, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- a. The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia Text Amendments – Code of Ethics and Conduct
Consideration of an ordinance to amend Article V of Chapter 2 of The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia; to amend requirements for the filing of ethics complaints, to provide for the composition of the ethics panel, to provide operating procedures for the ethics panel, to establish procedures for processing ethics complaints, to provide for disciplinary action, to provide for penalties for the wrongful use of an ethics complaint, to provide for attorney’s fees; to repeal conflicting provisions, to provide an effective date; and for other purposes.