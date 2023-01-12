CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL PLANNING RETREAT
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Alpharetta plan to attend a strategic planning retreat where a quorum of the members will be present. The purpose of the retreat is to discuss the goals, initiatives, and direction for the City of Alpharetta.
The retreat will take place at The Inn at Serenbe, which is located at 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia 30268. The first session of the Planning Retreat will begin on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Hawthorne Room and the second session of the Planning Retreat will begin on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. in the Hawthorne Room.
The agenda and minutes for the upcoming 2023 City Council Planning Retreat will be posted to the City of Alpharetta’s online Meeting Manager Portal at www.alpharetta.ga.us