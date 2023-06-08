NOTICE OF CALL OF BOND ELECTION
TO THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT the City of Dunwoody, Georgia (the “City”) has called an election in all of the election districts of the City, to be held on November 7, 2023, at which election there will be submitted to the qualified voters of the City the question of whether the City should issue general obligation bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $60,000,000 (the “Bonds”) for the purpose of financing (a) the acquisition, construction, installation, improvement and equipping of (i) parks and recreational areas, (ii) greenspace and (iii) trails, (b) the costs of issuing the Bonds and (c) capitalized interest on the Bonds. Such approval shall also constitute an approval of the increase in the City’s current millage cap of 3.04 only to the extent necessary to repay the bonds.
The several places for holding said election shall be in the regular and established election districts of the City, and the polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. on the said date fixed for the election. Those qualified to vote at said election shall be determined in all respects in accordance and in conformity with the laws of the State of Georgia.
The last day to register to vote in this election shall be October 10, 2023.
Those residents qualified to vote at said election shall be determined in all respects in accordance with election laws of the State of Georgia.
This notice is given pursuant to a resolution of the City Council and an intergovernmental agreement between the City and the Dekalb County Board of Registrations and Elections.
CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA
By: s/Sharon Lowery
Its Municipal Elections Superintendent