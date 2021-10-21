NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE DETERMINATION

On October 5, 2021, the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to allow retaining walls to exceed 4 feet in height and encroach into the southern side setback, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 4909 Cambridge Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

On October 5, 2021, the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to allow a deck to encroach into the rear setback, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 4831 Dunwoody Junction, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

Any person aggrieved by the above decisions may appeal within 30 days of the publication of this notice.

