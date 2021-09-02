NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE DETERMINATION

On August 17, the Community Development Director approved a Final Plat permit to allow the plat combination at 211, 219, 233 Perimeter Center Pkwy and 1051 Hammond Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30338, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 16-202.

Any person aggrieved by the above decision may appeal within 30 days of the publication of this notice.

