NOTICE AND CALL OF SPECIAL ELECTION

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that on the 8th day of November 2022, an
election will be held in all of the election precincts of the City of Milton, Georgia.
At the election, there will be submitted to the qualified voters of the City for
their determination the question of whether to (i) increase the amount of the
General Senior Homestead Exemption, (ii) repeal a Homestead Exemption for
citizens age 65 years or older meeting certain income requirements (subject to
increasing the General Senior Homestead Exemption under House Bill 1493),
and (iii) modify the maximum income for a Senior Homestead Exemption.
This notice is given pursuant to a resolution of the City Council of the City of
Milton, Georgia, adopted on the 6th day of July 2022.
Tammy L. Lowit Peyton Jamison
City Clerk Mayor