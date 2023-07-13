Land Use Petition Public Hearings

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS: 11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-23-0002
PETITIONER: Miles, Hansford & Tallant, LLC
on behalf of Billy Morgan Jr.
LOCATION: 610, 625, 635, 640, 655, 660, 675, 680, 705, 720, 725 and 770 Pauls Walk
CURRENT ZONING: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to eliminate condition #7 to remove the pedestrian access easement in the southwest portion of the Parsons Retreat subdivision
The Comprehensive Plan Update is scheduled for public hearing:
Comprehensive Plan Update
A 5-year update to the City of Johns Creek Comprehensive Plan, as required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. A copy of the Comprehensive Plan Update is located at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.