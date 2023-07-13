 Skip to main content
Land Use Petition Public Hearings

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS: 11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearings:

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-23-0002

PETITIONER: Miles, Hansford & Tallant, LLC

on behalf of Billy Morgan Jr.

LOCATION: 610, 625, 635, 640, 655, 660, 675, 680, 705, 720, 725 and 770 Pauls Walk

CURRENT ZONING: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to eliminate condition #7 to remove the pedestrian access easement in the southwest portion of the Parsons Retreat subdivision

The Comprehensive Plan Update is scheduled for public hearing:

Comprehensive Plan Update

A 5-year update to the City of Johns Creek Comprehensive Plan, as required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. A copy of the Comprehensive Plan Update is located at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.

