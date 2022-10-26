Land Use Petition: 10180 and 10130 Jones Bridge Road

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
Monday, November 28, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearing:
LAND USE PETITION: SUP-22-0006, SUP-22-0007 & SUP-22-0008
CONCURRENT VARIANCES: VC-22-0014, VC-22-0015, VC-22-0016 & VC-22-0018
PETITIONER: Ingenium Enterprises, Inc. c/o Erik Houston
LOCATION: 10180 and 10130 Jones Bridge Road
CURRENT ZONING: AG-1 (Agricultural District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: To expand the synagogue campus to include an existing accessory daycare, two new buildings (parsonage house and gymnasium) and four outdoor recreational fields/court, with four concurrent variances:
- VC-22-0014: To reduce the number of required parking spaces from 239 to 161;
- VC-22-0015: To allow existing structures and proposed gazebos, outdoor basketball court, and one recreational field to encroach into the 100-foot church use setback;
- VC-22-0016: To maintain existing shed and paved path and allow temporary land disturbance to develop an underground detention facility within the 25-foot zoning buffer and 10-foot improvement setback.
- VC-22-0018: To allow a recreational field to encroach into the 50-foot buffer and 10-foot improvement setback.