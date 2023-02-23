Invitation to Bid
Mayfield Road Sidewalk and Resurfacing Project
ITB NUMBER
23-PW03
Sealed Bids Due Date:
March 21, 2023 by 2:00 PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: miltonga.gov
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.
The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for the Sidewalk and Resurfacing Project located on Mayfield Road. All qualified bids will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for sealed bids for the Mayfield Road Sidewalk and Resurfacing Project will be posted on the following websites the week of February 23, 2023.
http://www.miltonga.gov or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp