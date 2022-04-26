Invitation to Bid
Providence Park Restroom Site Construction
ITB NUMBER
22-PW13
Sealed Bids Due Date:
May 31, 2022, 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.
The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for perform grading and site preparation for the installation of a prefab restroom facility at Providence Park located at 13440 Providence Park Drive in Milton, Georgia. All qualified bids will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for sealed bids for the Providence Park Restroom Site Construction will be posted on the following websites the week of April 28, 2022.
http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp