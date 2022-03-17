Invitation to Bid
Byrd House Landscape Improvements
ITB NUMBER
22-PW10
Sealed Bids Due Date:
April 7, 2022, 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.
The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for perform landscape installation services at the Thomas S. Byrd Sr. House. The property is located at 15690 Hopewell Rd, Milton GA. All qualified bids will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for sealed bids for the Byrd House Landscape Improvements will be posted on the following websites the weeks of March 17, 2022.
http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp