CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
ITB #22-075
OLD ALABAMA ROAD CULVERT EXTENSION
The City of Johns Creek is accepting Invitation to Bid (ITB) for construction services for the Old Alabama Road Culvert Extension project. ITB’s will be received electronically only via BidNet no later than 2:00 PM on March 16, 2022. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is March 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM. A recommended Pre-Bid meeting will take place via Zoom Teleconference at 10:00 AM, February 24, 2022.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s will now be managed electronically using the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system. To access bid documents, vendors must complete the one-time, no cost registration with BidNet. Vendors can register with BidNet and view available bid opportunities from the City of Johns Creek Purchasing page. (www.johnscreekga.gov)
The City of Johns Creek, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d—42 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.
All offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the ITB information and instructions.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.