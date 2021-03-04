Invitation to Bid

Hopewell Road @ Bethany Bend/Bethany Way Intersection Improvement Project

ITB NUMBER

21-PW08

Sealed Bids Due Date:

March 25, 2021 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

To be publicly announced at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed bids for Hopewell Road @ Bethany Bend/Bethany Way Intersection Improvement Project will be posted on the following websites the week of March 4, 2021.

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

