CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
INVITATION TO BID
21-209
Intersection Improvement – Ellard Drive/Barnwell Road from South of SR 140 to South of Niblick Drive
PI #0013947
The City of Johns Creek is accepting formal Invitations to Bid (ITB) from GDOT prequalified construction firms for the above referenced project. ITB responses will be received electronically only via BidNet no later than July 28, 2021 at 2:00PM. A recommended Pre-bid conference will take place 10:00 AM on July 15, 2021. Questions are accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is July 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s will now be managed using the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet link, our new online bidding/vendor registration system. To access bid documents, vendors must complete the one-time, no cost registration with BidNet. Vendors can register with BidNet and view available bid opportunities from the City of Johns Creek Purchasing page. (www.johnscreekga.gov)
The City of Johns Creek, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d—42 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Additional information related to the submission of bids may be obtained by contacting the Purchasing Division at (678) 512-3233. All Offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the ITB information and instructions enclosed herein.
The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.
Neil Trust Mike Bodker
Purchasing Manager Mayor
