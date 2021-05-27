Invitation to Bid

Former Milton Country Club Renovation

ITB NUMBER 21-PR01

Sealed Bids Due Date:

June 29, 2021 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties to provide exterior and interior renovations to the Former Milton Country Club located at 1785 Dinsmore Road, Milton, GA 30004.

The request for sealed bids for the Former Milton Country Club Renovation project will be posted on the following websites the week of May 27, 2021:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

