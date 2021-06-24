Invitation to Bid

Oakhurst Leaf Drive Stormwater Pipe Lining

ITB NUMBER

21-PW19

Sealed Bids Due Date:

July 20, 2021, by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties to have approximately 200 ft. of lining installed in existing stormwater pipe adjacent to and at the address of 320 Oakhurst Leaf Drive, Milton, GA 30004.

The request for sealed bids for the Oakhurst Leaf Drive Stormwater Pipe Lining project will be posted on the following websites the week of June 24, 2021:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

