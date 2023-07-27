ADVERTISEMENT FOR INVITATION TO BID
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
FY 2024 MILLING & RESURFACING & PAVEMENT PRESERVATION
ITB #24-001
The City of Alpharetta is inviting bidders to bid for FY 2024 MILLING & RESURFACING & PAVEMENT PRESERVATION. The work to be done includes, but is not limited to, maintaining traffic control measures, milling existing pavement, installing tack coat, installing asphaltic concrete surface course, applying high density mineral bond, installing soil cement, seal coating, crack sealing, performing cleanup, and related work. The location of the work is at various locations within the City of Alpharetta, Georgia. A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid pricing is required with each bid submitted.
All construction shall conform to the State of Georgia Standard Specifications for the Construction of Transportation Systems, latest Edition. Only contractors that have been pre-qualified with the Georgia Department of Transportation to perform this class of work shall be allowed to submit bids. Please submit your Georgia Department of Transportation qualification specification letter with the package.
The ITB will be available online Thursday, July 27, 2023, at our bid posting website, http://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents. All bids must be received before closing at http://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City of Alpharetta Procurement Policy and applicable law. The city has the authority to reject all proposals or any proposal that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and informalities to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
The bid opening will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM online using Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/7394313662?pwd=K1FzaFVXMjYwWi85YldhZlAwL2Ewdz09.
For information, please contact Beth Rucker at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.