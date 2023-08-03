Invitation to Bid
City Hall Parking Lot Expansion Project
ITB NUMBER
23-PW09
Sealed Bids Due Date:
August 23, 2023 by 2:00 PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: miltonga.gov
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.
The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties to perform construction services completing concrete curb and gutter removal and installation and asphalt paving. All qualified bids will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for sealed bids for the City Hall Parking Lot Expansion Project will be posted on the following websites the week of July 20, 2023.
http://www.miltonga.gov or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp