INVITATION TO BID

ITB NUMBER
23-FD01
SEALED BIDS DUE DATE:
October 10, 2022 by 2:00 PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.miltonga.gov
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids. The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for a Ford Transit Cutaway with a Walk-in KUV Utility Body to be used as a support and service vehicle for the Milton Fire Department. All qualified bids will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for sealed bids for the Ford Transit Cutaway with Walk-in KUV Utility Body will be posted on the following websites the week of September 22, 2022.
http://www.miltonga.gov or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp