Invitation to Bid

Path Removal & Trail Construction: Former Milton Country Club

ITB NUMBER 21-PW09

Sealed Bids Due Date:

April 27, 2021 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties to remove portions of the existing golf cart path and construct new trail connections at the Former Milton Country Club, 1785 Dinsmore Road, Milton, GA 30004.

The request for sealed bids for the Path Removal & Trail Construction: Former Milton Country Club project will be posted on the following websites the week of March 25, 2021:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

