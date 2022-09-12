INVITATION TO BID

ITB NUMBER
22-PW18
Sealed Bids Due Date:
October 5, 2:00 PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately
2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton,
GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The
City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it
will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid
meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.
The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for the Roundabout Construction Project located at Freemanville Road and Birmingham Road. All qualified bids will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin. The request for sealed bids for the Freemanville Road & Birmingham Road Roundabout Construction will be posted on the following websites the week of September 15, 2022.
http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp