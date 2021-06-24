Invitation to Bid

Construction of Fire Station 42ITB NUMBER

21-FD04

Sealed Bids Due Date:

July 27, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties to provide construction of the Milton Fire Station 42 to be located at 15240 Thompson Rd, Milton, Georgia.

The request for sealed bids for the Construction of Fire Station 42 will be posted on the following websites the week of June 24, 2021:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

