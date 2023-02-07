CITY OF ROSWELL
INVITATION TO BID (ITB)
2023 CITY OF ROSWELL ROAD RESURACING
ITB # 23-055-A
The City of Roswell is seeking GDOT Prequalified Contractors for Work Class: 400 - HOT MIX ASPHALTIC CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION and Work Class: 432 - MILL ASPHALT PAVEMENT. The project consists of resurfacing a total of 38 roads within the city of Roswell with a total area of 196,795 square yards of asphalt pavement and total length of 11.54 center line miles. Ninety (90) calendar days have been set aside for performance of the contract. The bid is a firm fixed price to complete the work based on the submitting contractor's understanding of the scope and assessment of the sites with a payment term of Net 30 days.
This is a Locally Funded project. ITB documents may be obtained and must be submitted electronically at no charge from the City of Roswell website at: https://roswellgov.bonfirehub.com. If you encounter problems accessing or submitting the documents, contact City of Roswell Purchasing Division at 770-641-3718 and refer to ITB name and number. Ninety (90) calendar days have been allotted for performance of construction.
Liquidated damages will apply in accordance to section GDOT’s Standard Specifications Construction of Transportation Systems 2021, Section 108.07, B. Calendar Day Contract and Section 108.08, daily charges of $638.00. A Bid Bond equal to 5% of the base bid will be required. 100% Payment and Performance bonds will also be required of the successful contractor.
There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM. This conference will be a virtual zoom meeting, link is provided on the Bonfire website. Attendance is not required, but is highly recommended.
ITB responses will be received no later than the Date and Time posted as the “Close Date” on the Project website event schedule. Bids will be opened in-person immediately following the “Close Date” in Room 130, City of Roswell City Hall, located at 38 Hill Street, Roswell Georgia 30075. A simultaneous virtual zoom meeting, link is provided on the Bonfire website.
The City of Roswell has the right to reject any or all bids; to award a contract in the best interest of the City and to waive technicalities and informalities