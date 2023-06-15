Invitation to Bid

Sidewalk Connection Project
ITB NUMBER
23-PW07
Sealed Bids Due Date:
July 6, 2023 by 2:00 PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: miltonga.gov
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.
The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties to perform construction services completing concrete sidewalk installation and asphalt paving . All qualified bids will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for sealed bids for the Sidewalk Connection Project will be posted on the following websites the week of June 15, 2023. http://www.miltonga.gov or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp