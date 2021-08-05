Invitation to Bid

Thermoplastic Striping & RPM Project

ITB NUMBER

21-PW22

Sealed Bids Due Date:

August 30, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties to install Thermoplastic Striping & Raised Pavement Markers (RPM). All qualified bids will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.

The request for sealed bids for the Thermoplastic Striping & RPM project will be posted on the following websites the week of August 5, 2021:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

