Invitation to Bid
Birmingham Equestrian Parking Improvements
ITB NUMBER 22-PW11
Sealed Bids Due Date:
April 12, 2022, 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the invitation for bids.
The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for perform services to upgrade the equestrian facilities at Birmingham Park and the Birmingham @ Freemanville Greenspace property. All qualified bids will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for sealed bids for the Birmingham Equestrian Parking Improvements will be posted on the following websites the week of March 10, 2022.
http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp