Current 2023 Tax Digest and 5 Year History of Levy

The Mayor and Council of the City of Mountain Park do hereby announce a public hearing for citizen input concerning the millage rate to be held at the Community Building at 100 Lakeshore Drive, Mountain Park, GA 30075, on Thursday, 8/17/2023, at 7:00 PM. and pursuant to the requirements of O.C.G.A. Section 48-5-32 does hereby publish the following presentation of the current year's tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years. This meeting will be immediately followed by a Special Called Meeting to adopt the millage rate.