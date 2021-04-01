THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA

CORRECTION OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Unlike previously advertised, the City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will not consider the following two items at its meeting on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.:

Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody Chapter 27, Article II, Division 6 – Dunwoody Village Districts and to Sec. 27-97 – DVO, Dunwoody Village Overlay

The City of Dunwoody seeks the following for the properties at 5500 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd and at 1244 Dunwoody Village Pkwy: A Rezoning from the current C-1 Conditional (Commercial) District to a DV-1 (Village Commercial), DV-2 (Village Office), DV-3 (Village Residential) and DV-4 (Village Center) District

The two items will be considered at a later date, which will be advertised separately. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800.

