The City of Alpharetta’s Public Works Department, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7(b)(1), hereby gives notice of the City’s intent to revise the flood hazard information, generally located between North Point Parkway and Rock Mill Road. Specifically, Big Creek Tributary 11 shall be revised from a point 10 feet downstream of North Point Parkway to a point approximately 0 feet upstream of Rock Mill Road.
The flood hazard revisions are being proposed as part of Conditional Letter of Map Revision (CLOMR) Case No. 22-04-3730R for a proposed project along Big Creek Tributary 11. EA Homes, LLC is proposing to cut and fill within the floodplain as part of a proposed residential community. Once the project has been completed, a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) request should be submitted that will, in part, revise the following flood hazards along Big Creek Tributary 11.
1. The floodway will be revised from Northpoint Parkway to upstream of Rock Mill Road along Big Creek Tributary 11. The floodway will decrease and increase within the revised area.
2. Base Flood Elevations (BFEs) will increase and decrease along Big Creek Tributary 11.
3. The SFHA will increase and decrease along Big Creek Tributary 11.
Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at the City of Alpharetta Public Works Department at 1790 Hembree Road, Alpharetta, Ga 30009. If you have any questions or concerns about the proposed project or its effect on your property, you may contact Mr. Dennis Roland of the City of Alpharetta at droland@alpharetta.ga.us from 12/12/2022 to 12/31/2022.