Compensation & Expenses Notice

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AMEND THE CHARTER OF, AND INCREASE THE COMPENSATION OF THE ELECTED OFFICIALS OF,
THE CITY OF MOUNTAIN PARK, GEORGIA
Notice is hereby given that the governing authority of the City of Mountain Park, Georgia proposes to amend the City’s charter and raise the compensation of the elected officials of the City by amending Section 2.13 of the charter, which, if approved, will read as follows:
Sec. 2.13. - Compensation and expenses.
(a) For service in public office, the mayor shall be paid a salary of $500.00 per month for regular or special session of council attended by said mayor, at which a quorum of members of council are present.
(b) For service in public office, the mayor pro tempore shall be paid a salary of $200.00 per month for regular or special session of council attended by said mayor pro tempore, at which a quorum of members of council are present.
(c) For service in public office, each member of council shall be paid a salary of $185.00 per month for regular or special session of council attended by said member, at which a quorum of members of council are present.
The governing authority expects to vote on this amendment at its regular council meeting at 7:00 p.m. on July 24, 2023, which will be held at the City Community Building, 100 Lakeshore Drive, Mountain Park, Georgia. A copy of the proposed amendment is on file in the office of the city clerk and in the office of the clerk of the superior court of Fulton County for the purpose of examination and inspection by the public. If adopted, this amendment will be effective upon the next slate of mayor and council members taking office in January 2024. The public is invited to attend.