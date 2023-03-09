City of Roswell Seeking Public Comment

THE CITY OF ROSWELL SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT ON ITS 2022 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION REPORT
The City of Roswell is seeking public comment on its 2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER is an annual report that must be submitted to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and describes the use of the City’s entitlement funds for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The draft plan will be available to the public starting on Friday March 10, 2023. Hard copies will also be available for review at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Suite 115, Roswell, GA 30075; the Roswell Public Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell, GA 30075; the East Roswell Public Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30076; and the Roswell Housing Authority, 199 Grove Way, Roswell, GA, 30075. An electronic copy will also be posted on the City of Roswell’s website: www.roswellgov.com/CDBG.
Public comments may be submitted by email to CDBG@roswellgov.com or in writing at suite 115 in City Hall. All public comments must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 29, 2023. In addition, the public will also have an opportunity to comment on the plan at a Public Hearing on Monday March 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM in Room 220 of City Hall.
Persons needing special accommodations should contact the City of Roswell Grants Division Office at City Hall. An interpreter is available upon request to assist persons with limited English proficiency. The City of Roswell does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission of, access to, or treatment of, or employment with the programs and activities described herein. Please contact Charles Alford, (770) 641-3847, calford@roswellgov.com, with any questions.