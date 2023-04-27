City of Mountain Park - Budget Hearings Fiscal Year 2024

CITY OF MOUNTAIN PARK GEORGIA
BUDGET HEARINGS FISCAL YEAR 2024 (FY24)
(JULY 1, 2023 - JUNE 30, 2024)
A Public Hearing on the FY24 Budget is scheduled for May 8th at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Building located at 100 Lakeshore Drive. At this meeting, the Mayor and Council will receive both written and oral comments about the annual budget for the City of Mountain Park, Georgia. The FY24 Budget will be available for public inspection during normal office hours in City Hall located at 118 Lakeshore Drive or on the City website at www.mountainparkgov.com on May 1st. Public comment will also be taken at the regularly scheduled Work Sessions on May 10th and June 14th in the Community Building located at 100 Lakeshore Drive. The Mayor and Council of the City of Mountain Park are scheduled to adopt the FY24 Budget at the Regular Council meeting held on June 26th at 7:00 p.m.in the Community Building located at 100 Lakeshore Drive.