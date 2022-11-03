City of Milton: Zoning Appeals

City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time November 15, 2022
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V22-21, 16175 Birmingham Highway
Request(s):
• To allow the existing home to remain in the City of Milton’s 50-foot stream buffer and 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(1)(2)).
b. V22-23, 160 Deerhaven Lane (Deferred by Board of Zoning Appeals last month)
Request(s):
• To allow a proposed tennis court to encroach into the 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(2)).
c. V22-24, 2080 Birmingham Road
Request(s):
• To allow an existing structure to be a future guest house and remain in front of the proposed primary house. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5)).
• To allow an existing structure to encroach the 25-foot side setback on the eastern boundary by 4 feet, the 25-foot side setback on the western boundary by 13 feet. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(4)).
d. V22-25, 14328 Phillips Circle (Parcel ID 22 427007420390)
Request(s):
• To allow an existing structure to be a future guest house and to remain in front of the proposed primary house. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5)).
• To allow a proposed guesthouse to increase heated floor area from 1,500 square feet to 1,733 square feet. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(3)).
• To allow a proposed guesthouse to remain in the City of Milton’s 50-foot stream buffer and 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(1)(2)).
(part II) 14328 Phillips Circle (Parcel ID 22 427007420390) & 14330 Phillips Circle.
Request(s):
• To allow the existing accessory structure to remain in front of primary house. (Sec. 64-416(i)).
• To allow the existing accessory structure to remain in the City of Milton’s 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(2)).