City of Milton: Zoning Appeals

Zoning Appeals

City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time November 15, 2022

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V22-21, 16175 Birmingham Highway

Request(s):

• To allow the existing home to remain in the City of Milton’s 50-foot stream buffer and 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(1)(2)).

b. V22-23, 160 Deerhaven Lane (Deferred by Board of Zoning Appeals last month)

Request(s):

• To allow a proposed tennis court to encroach into the 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(2)).

c. V22-24, 2080 Birmingham Road

Request(s):

• To allow an existing structure to be a future guest house and remain in front of the proposed primary house. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5)).

• To allow an existing structure to encroach the 25-foot side setback on the eastern boundary by 4 feet, the 25-foot side setback on the western boundary by 13 feet. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(4)).

d. V22-25, 14328 Phillips Circle (Parcel ID 22 427007420390)

Request(s):

• To allow an existing structure to be a future guest house and to remain in front of the proposed primary house. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5)).

• To allow a proposed guesthouse to increase heated floor area from 1,500 square feet to 1,733 square feet. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(3)).

• To allow a proposed guesthouse to remain in the City of Milton’s 50-foot stream buffer and 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(1)(2)).

(part II) 14328 Phillips Circle (Parcel ID 22 427007420390) & 14330 Phillips Circle.

Request(s):

• To allow the existing accessory structure to remain in front of primary house. (Sec. 64-416(i)).

• To allow the existing accessory structure to remain in the City of Milton’s 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(2)).