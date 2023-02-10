CITY OF MILTON MARCH 2023 TAX SALE
STACEY INGLIS
ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER
CITY OF MILTON
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF FULTON
Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi.Fa.’s issued by the City of Milton, Fulton County Georgia. In favor of the City of Milton and, against the following named persons and the property as described immediately below their respective name(s).
There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the Steps of City Hall in Milton, Fulton County Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March 2023 the same being March 7, 2023.
The following property will be sold between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The properties listed below and described, or as much thereof as will satisfy the City tax execution on the respective individual, will be sold. The properties hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the property description. Each of the respective parcels of property are located in the City of Milton, Fulton County, State of Georgia. The years for which said Fi.Fa.’s are issued and levied are stated below the name of the owner in each case.
This is a buyer beware sale and all property will be sold as is. The City makes no warranty, neither expressed nor implied, as to title. Properties are sold under the power of a tax sale deed with specific rights of redemption.
Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer cost, all taxes, advertising cost and recording fees. At the discretion of the City Tax Collector, payment will be required within two (2) hours after the completion of the tax sale. In the event a bid is not properly paid, the property shall be re-offered at 2:00 PM on the day of the sale, or the following day that being March 8, 2023.