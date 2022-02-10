CITY OF MILTON MARCH 2022 TAX SALE
STACEY INGLIS
ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER
CITY OF MILTON
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF FULTON
Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi.Fa.’s issued by the City of Milton, Fulton County Georgia. In favor of the City of Milton and, against the following named persons and the property as described immediately below their respective name(s).
There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the Steps of City Hall in Milton, Fulton County Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March 2022 the same being March 1, 2022.
The following property will be sold between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The properties listed below and described, or as much thereof as will satisfy the City tax execution on the respective individual, will be sold. The properties hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the property description. Each of the respective parcels of property are located in the City of Milton, Fulton County, State of Georgia. The years for which said Fi.Fa.’s are issued and levied are stated below the name of the owner in each case.
This is a buyer beware sale and all property will be sold as is. The City makes no warranty, neither expressed nor implied, as to title.
Properties are sold under the power of a tax sale deed with specific rights of redemption.
Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer cost, all taxes, advertising cost and recording fees. At the discretion of the City Tax Collector, payment will be required within two (2) hours after the completion of the tax sale. In the event a bid is not properly paid, the property shall be re-offered at 2:00 PM on the day of the sale, or the following day that being March 2, 2022.
File #: 5
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4461-0986-033-7
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Bethany Road Partners, Inc; 22-4461-0986-033-7
Current Property Owner: ECLC, Inc
Reference Deed: 12237/338
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4461-0986-033-7, lying and being in Land Lots 958, 959, 986 & 987, 2nd Land District, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, designated as Common Area, shown in Plat Book 148, Page 55, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 12237, Page 338, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Bay Colt Road.
Years Due: 2017-2020
File #: 9
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5180-0398-049-2
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land, Inc.; 22 -5180-0398-049-2
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 35749/210
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5180-0398-049-2, lying and being in Land Lots 399 & 398, 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 6.47 acres, more or less, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 35749, Page 210, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Watson Bend.
Years Due: 2013-2020
File #: 10
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5320-0254-024-9
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land, Inc; 22 -5320-0254-024-9
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 30073/642
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5320-0254-024-9, lying and being in Land Lot 254 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, The Manor Golf Course & Country Club, Phase 2-East, being the Corps of Engineers Mitigation Covenant Area, shown in Plat Book 327, Page 66, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 30073, Page 642, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Longstreet Road.
Years Due: 2013-2020
File #: 11
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5320-0254-034-8
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land, Inc.; 22 -5320-0254-034-8
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 37837/686
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5320-0254-034-8, lying and being in Land Lots 254 & 255 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1.81 acres, more or less, being a portion of the property shown in Plat Book 327, Page 66, described in Deed Book 37837, Page 686, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Longstreet Road.
Years Due: 2013-2020
File #: 12
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5330-0251-119-8
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land Inc; 22 -5330-0251-119-8
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 30073/654
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5330-0251-119-8, lying and being in Land Lot 251 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, The Manor Golf Course & Country Club, Phase 2-East, being a portion of the property shown in Plat Book 327, Page 67, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 30073, Page 654, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference.
Years Due: 2013-2020
File #: 13
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5350-0467-025-2
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land, Inc.; 22 -5350-0467-025-2
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 35749/210
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5350-0467-025-2, lying and being in Land Lot 467 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1.371 acres, more or less, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 35749, Page 210, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Hamby Road.
Years Due: 2014-2020
File #: 14
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4890-0619-099-4
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Buford Finance Company Inc
Current Property Owner: Peach Perfect Solutions, LLC
Reference Deed: 47546/627; 59506/326; 59746/452; 60143/485
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4890-0619-099-4, lying and being in Land Lot 619 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, being Lot 1, North Fields Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 214, Page 90, described in Deed Book 60143, Page 485, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 400 North Fields Pass.
Years Due: 2014-2020
File #: 17
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5260-0970-393-3
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Cano, Mauricio A; 22 -5260-0970-393-3
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 45898/492
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5260-0970-393-3, lying and being in Land Lot 970 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing .0386 acre, more or less, being Unit 47, Building I, Haywood Commons Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 308, Page 120, described in Deed Book 45898, Page 492, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 3059 Big Sky Lane.
Years Due: 2019
File #: 28
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -3540-0876-056-8
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Dubovoy, Igor; 22 -3540-0876-056-8
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 53133/695
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -3540-0876-056-8, lying and being in Land Lots 925 & 876 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1.14 acre, more or less, being Lot 12, Westminster Place Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 355, Page 113, described in Deed Book 53133, Page 695, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 520 Burlwood Drive (a/k/a 520 Heathmill Court).
Years Due: 2015-2020
File #: 30
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5180-0399-011-1
Defendant(s) in FiFa: First Citizens Bank & Trust Co; 22 -5180-0399-011-1
Current Property Owner: NR Deed, LLC
Reference Deed: 50677/133; 51061/560; 58591/633; 60377/547
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5180-0399-011-1, lying and being in Land Lots 398 & 399 of the 2nd Land District, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 10.07 acres, more or less, being a portion of the property shown in Plat Book 322, Page 21, being part of Tract 3 of Phase IIA - Steinheimer described in Deed Book 60377, Page 547, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Hamby Road.
Years Due: 2018-2020
File #: 36
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5201-0538-016-7
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Hopewell Downs Estates LP; 22 -5201-0538-016-7
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 13934/167, 225, 241, 252, 263
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5201-0538-016-7, lying and being in Land Lots 538 & 543 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, being in Champions View Subdivision, Unit IV, shown in Plat Book 179, Page 144, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 13934, Pages 167-263, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Champions Club Drive.
Years Due: 2019-2010
File #: 43
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5340-0396-043-4
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Khoury, Joelle; 22 -5340-0396-043-4
Current Property Owner: Alpha Contracting & Consulting, LLC
Reference Deed: 62546/673
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5340-0396-043-4, lying and being in Land Lot 396 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1.01 acres, more or less, being Lot 115, Phase 1-C, The Manor Golf Course & Country Club Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 280, Page 96, described in Deed Book 62546, Page 673, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 3274 Watsons Bend.
Years Due: 2020
File #: 47
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5190-0472-030-9
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Millennium Dev II Corp
Current Property Owner: Woods Development Company, Inc.
Reference Deed: 9380/84
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5190-0472-030-9, lying and being in Land Lot 472 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 9380, Page 84, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 15610 Thompson Road.
Years Due: 2010-2020
File #: 51
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5150-0183-074-5
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Sachin, Mundhwa; 22 -5150-0183-074-5
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 58020/284
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 5150 0183 074 5, lying and being in Land Lot 183 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1 acre, more or less, being Lot 20, Manorview Subdivision, Phase 3, shown in Plat Book 389, Page 73, described in Deed Book 58020, Page 284, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 5450 Summit Oak Dr.
Years Due: 2020
File #: 56
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4700-0387-080-4
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Perfect Home, LLC
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 40731/453
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4700-0387-080-4, lying and being in Land Lots 387 & 406 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 2.17 acres, more or less, being designated as Common Area, Hampton Manor Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 287, Page 33, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 40731, Page 453, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Manor Trace.
Years Due: 2012-2020
File #: 59
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4280-0843-124-6
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Providence Farms, LLC
Current Property Owner: Crabapple Brook Community Association, Inc
Reference Deed: 50877/189
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4280-0843-124-6, lying and being in Land Lot 814 & 843 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 0.52 acre, more or less, being Lot C.A. 3, Crabapple Brook Subdivision, Phase 1, shown in Plat Book 341, page 61, described in Deed Book 50877, Page 189, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Basnett Drive.
Years Due: 2020
File #: 62
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4430-0744-086-6
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Redd Road Properties, LLC; 22 -4430-0744-086-6
Current Property Owner: Anderson, Mark
Reference Deed: 50856/178; 61310/482
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4430-0744-086-6, lying and being in Land Lot 744 of the 2nd Land District of the 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 3.34 acres, more or less, being Lot 5, Bentwater Estates Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 337, Page 47, described in Deed Book 61310, Page 482, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 1590 Redd Road.
Years Due: 2020
File #: 63
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4450-0888-015-6
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Salvatierra, Marisol; 22 -4450-0888-015-6
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 29273/602
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4450-0888-015-6, lying and being in Land Lot 888 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1.66 acres, more or less, being Lot 1, shown in Plat Book 212, Page 23, described in Deed Book 29273, Page 602, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 13680 Bethany Road.
Years Due: 2019-2020
File #: 67
Map/Parcel Number: 22 4060 0379 107 9
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Smith & Kennedy, LLC; 22 4060 0379 107 9
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 55743/616
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 4060 0379 107 9, lying and being in Land Lot 379 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, being parcel located between Lots 5 & 6, Madison Hall Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 409, Page 97, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 55743, Page 616, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 1024 Madison Hall Lane.
Years Due: 2020
File #: 68
Map/Parcel Number: 22 4380 0383 084 7
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Southern Development Partners; 22 4380 0383 084 7
Current Property Owner: Annandale Homeowner's Association, Inc.
Reference Deed: 63794/64; 63653/273
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 4380 0383 084 7, lying and being in Land Lot 383 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1.42 acres, more or less, being Common Area #1, Annandelle Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 407, Page 64, described in Deed Book 63794, Page 64, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 15765 Bon Endriot Dr.
Years Due: 2019-2020
File #: 69
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4380-0383-085-4
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Southern Development Partners; 22 -4380-0383-085-4
Current Property Owner: Annandale Homeowner's Association, Inc.
Reference Deed: 63794/64; 63653/273
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 4380 0383 085 4, lying and being in Land Lot 383 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 0.027 acre, more or less, being Common Area #2, Annandelle Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 407, Page 64, described in Deed Book 63794, Page 64, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 15730 Bon Endriot Dr.
Years Due: 2019-2020
File #: 71
Map/Parcel Number: 22 4040 0270 030 8
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Taghizadeh, Aliasghar; 22 4040 0270 030 8
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 30582/237
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 4040 0270 030 8 , lying and being in Land Lot 270 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 4.44 acres, more or less, described in Deed Book 30582, Page 237, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on New Bull Pen Rd.
Years Due: 2020
File #: 74
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5030-0474-052-5
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Vaughan, Jo B; 22 -5030-0474-052-5
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: NRF
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5030-0474-052-5, lying and being in Fulton County, Georgia, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Thompson Road.
Years Due: 2014-2020
File #: 78
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4380-0410-048-9
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Wright, Charles A; 22 -4380-0410-048-9
Current Property Owner: Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church
Reference Deed: 63884/52
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22-4380-0410-048-9, lying and being in Land Lot 410 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 2956, Page 263, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Birmingham Road.
Years Due: 2014-2020
File #: 79
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4941-0965-001-9
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Young, Donald O & Illona V; 22 -4941-0965-001-9
Current Property Owner: A Sinner's Peace Records LLC
Reference Deed: 62645/306
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4941-0965-001-9, lying and being in Land Lots 964 & 965 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section County, Georgia, containing 1.14 acres, more or less, being Lot 1, Block A, Hopewell Planation Subdivision, Unit One, shown in Plat Book 157, Page 125, described in Deed Book 62645, Page 306, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 2280 Hopewell Plantation Drive.
Years Due: 2020
