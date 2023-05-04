 Skip to main content
Cancellation of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson - Mayor

42333

 

The following items will not be on the agenda for the public hearing held by the Mayor and City Council on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM and will be advertised for a later date.

a. CV 20230195/CU 20230197 – 400 Vickery Falls Drive

The applicant, Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP, are requesting a Conditional Use for townhouses with Concurrent Variances; Land Lot 383.

b. STWP and CIE – Annual Update

Transmittal of the Annual update to the Capital Improvement Element (CIE) and the Short Term Work Program (STWP).

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney. The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.