Call for Special Election
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on November 7, 2023 in the City of Mountain Park to fill the vacancy in the office of City Council caused by operation of law when Bill Kolbrener qualified to run for Mayor. The term of such office will be for the final two years of the term for which Mr. Kolbrener was previously elected.
Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Mountain Park City Hall which is located at 118 Lakeshore Dr., Mountain Park, GA 30075 between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM on September 5, 2023 and September 6, 2023 and between the hours of 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM on September 7, 2023. The qualifying fee shall be $27.00.
Should a runoff election be required, such runoff will be held on Tuesday, December 5th.
This the 28th Day of August, 2023.
Jennifer Zalokar
City of Mountain Park