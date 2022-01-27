City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-22-0003

Property Address: 680 Kimball Parc Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: R-5A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioner: Hetal Upadhyay

Variance Request: Encroach 10 feet into the 40-foot perimeter setback to construct a residential addition.

