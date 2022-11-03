 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Board of Zoning Appeals: Public Hearing

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Zoning appeals public hearing

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-22-0017

Property Address: 735 Old Oak Trace, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural District) Conditional

Petitioner: Taylor Storm

Variance Request: To expand a non-conforming structure that encroaches 16.3 feet into the 25-foot side yard setback.