City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-23-0002
Property Address: 6245 Wilson Road Johns Creek, GA 30097
Current Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural District)
Petitioner: Kaci Palo
Variance Request: Encroachment into the front yard setback to construct a single-family residence with a covered front porch.
Case Number: V-23-0003
Property Address: 9705 Foxworth Drive Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: R-3A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioner: Jesus Baron
Variance Request: 23.6-foot encroachment into the rear yard to construct a greenhouse.