Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-23-0002

Property Address: 6245 Wilson Road Johns Creek, GA 30097

Current Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural District)

Petitioner: Kaci Palo

Variance Request: Encroachment into the front yard setback to construct a single-family residence with a covered front porch.

Case Number: V-23-0003

Property Address: 9705 Foxworth Drive Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: R-3A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioner: Jesus Baron

Variance Request: 23.6-foot encroachment into the rear yard to construct a greenhouse.

