City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-23-0007
Property Address: 5350 Bentley Hall Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Current Zoning: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioner: Tanya and Demetrius Hutchinson
Variance Request: Encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to expand an existing deck and bring the existing house into compliance
Case Number: V-23-0008
Property Address: 820 Lake Medlock Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional
Petitioner: Andrew Askinas and Cynthia Doan
Variance Request: Encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to expand an existing deck and bring the existing house and walkway into compliance