 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive         

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number:             V-23-0007

Property Address:      5350 Bentley Hall Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Current Zoning:         R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioner:                   Tanya and Demetrius Hutchinson

Variance Request:      Encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to expand an existing deck and bring the existing house into compliance

Case Number:             V-23-0008

Property Address:      820 Lake Medlock Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning:         CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional

Petitioner:                   Andrew Askinas and Cynthia Doan

Variance Request:       Encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to expand an existing deck and bring the existing house and walkway into compliance

Tags