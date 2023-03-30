 Skip to main content
Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

bza johns creek v-23-0004

Case Number: V-23-0004

Property Address: 5150 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Current Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural District)

Petitioner: Busbee and Poss Land Surveying

Variance Request: Encroachment into the front and rear yard setback to construct a single-family residence.

