City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-23-0004
Property Address: 5150 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Current Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural District)
Petitioner: Busbee and Poss Land Surveying
Variance Request: Encroachment into the front and rear yard setback to construct a single-family residence.