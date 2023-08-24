 Skip to main content
Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-23-0010

Property Address: 9165 Nesbit Ferry Road and 26 Nesbit Place, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: TR (Townhouse Residential District) Conditional

Petitioner: Durdica Matkovic on behalf of The Park at Nesbit Place HOA

Variance Request: 49-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to replace and extend existing timber steps and retaining wall.