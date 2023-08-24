City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-23-0010
Property Address: 9165 Nesbit Ferry Road and 26 Nesbit Place, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: TR (Townhouse Residential District) Conditional
Petitioner: Durdica Matkovic on behalf of The Park at Nesbit Place HOA
Variance Request: 49-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to replace and extend existing timber steps and retaining wall.