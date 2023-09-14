City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-23-0011
Property Address: 10980 Glenhurst Pass, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioner: Georgios Mermigkas
Variance Request: 46-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to construct a 230 square-foot storage shed