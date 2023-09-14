 Skip to main content
City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

43426_1

Case Number: V-23-0011

Property Address: 10980 Glenhurst Pass, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioner: Georgios Mermigkas

Variance Request: 46-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to construct a 230 square-foot storage shed

