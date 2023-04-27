City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-23-0005
Property Address: 10160 Barston Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional
Petitioner: Lee Jarboe
Variance Request: 7-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer and 87-foot encroachment into the 150-foot DNR stream buffer to construct a residential addition.
Case Number: V-23-0006
Property Address: 140 Overlake Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: TR (Townhouse Residential District)
Petitioner: Emmanuel Po
Variance Request: Encroachment into the side and rear yard setbacks to construct 4 storage sheds.