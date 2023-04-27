 Skip to main content
Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

42306

The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-23-0005

Property Address: 10160 Barston Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional

Petitioner: Lee Jarboe

Variance Request: 7-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer and 87-foot encroachment into the 150-foot DNR stream buffer to construct a residential addition.

Case Number: V-23-0006

Property Address: 140 Overlake Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: TR (Townhouse Residential District)

Petitioner: Emmanuel Po

Variance Request: Encroachment into the side and rear yard setbacks to construct 4 storage sheds.

