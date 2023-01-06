 Skip to main content
ARTS, CULTURAL, AND ENTERTAINMENT COMMITTEE 2023 PUBLIC MEETING CALENDAR

ARTS, CULTURAL, AND ENTERTAINMENT COMMITTEE

2023 PUBLIC MEETING CALENDAR

ACEC Calender

January 12 Thursday

February 2 Thursday

March 9 Thursday

April 13 Thursday

May 11 Thursday

June 8 Thursday

July 13 Thursday

August 10 Thursday

September 14 Thursday

October 12 Thursday

November 9 Thursday

December 14 Thursday

**Meetings held at 6:30 pm at City Hall - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097**

As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the City of Johns Creek will assist citizens with special needs given proper notice (7 working days) to participate in any open meetings of the City of Johns Creek. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via telephone (678-512-3212) or email at allison.tarpley@johnscreekga.gov should you need assistance.

Meetings are subject to change, please review periodically.