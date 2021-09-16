ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
SOUTH MAIN STREET LCI SUPPLEMENTAL STUDY
RFP 22-106
The City of Alpharetta (City) is requesting proposals from highly qualified consultants to provide all necessary services to prepare a SOUTH MAIN STREET LCI SUPPLEMENTAL STUDY, to develop an implementation strategy and implementation projects for the South Main Street area within the Downtown Alpharetta LCI area and including some properties just outside of the LCI boundary. The purpose of this strategy is to keep the LCI plan relevant and produce new recommendations for implementation. All work and services required for this project must be completed by October 31, 2022.
This procurement is funded through a subgrant agreement between the City and the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC). ARC, the Georgia Department of Transportation, and the U. S. Department of Transportation are Concerned Funding Agencies.
All qualified bidders will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The RFP will be available online Thursday, September 16, 2021, at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the RFP documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all proposals or any proposal that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Receipt of Proposals will close Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
