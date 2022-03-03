ADVERTISEMENT FOR QUALIFICATIONS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
ALPHA LOOP EXTENSION
RFQ# 22-1004
The City of Alpharetta (City) is requesting Statements of Qualification for the ALPHA LOOP EXTENSION from qualified contractors. The project includes, but is not limited to, the following items: multiuse trail construction, roadway culvert construction, roadway reconstruction, installation of storm drain structures and pipes, construction of retaining wall, construction of raised boardwalks, construction of a multiuse trail bridge, installation of sanitary sewer manholes and pipe, installation of lighting, installation of landscape, and associated work.
The RFQ will be available online Thursday, March 3, 2022, at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the RFQ documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Statements of Qualifications will be due on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department at 678-297-6052 or via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us.